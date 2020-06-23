Re-Drafting Kevin Garnett, Rasheed Wallace and the 1995 NBA Draft Class

13 of 13

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

21. Phoenix Suns: Tyus Edney

This may seem high for a player who logged just 226 games over four NBA seasons. But Tyus Edney's peak, which came in his rookie year, was good enough to warrant this slot.

After running the show for the national champion UCLA Bruins, Edney averaged 10.8 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 36.8 percent from three in 80 games (60 starts) for the Sacramento Kings. His role and production would diminish from that point on, but there were only a dozen seasons of at least 10.0 points and 6.0 assists produced by this entire class—and only four featured three-point shooting as accurate as Edney's.

Nobody would have guessed it on draft night, but Edney had the most NBA success among players from that 1994-95 Bruins squad...unless you count current Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

22. Charlotte Hornets: Andrew DeClercq

Speaking of the Warriors, Golden State grabbed DeClercq with the 34th pick in 1995 and, based on his position here, got more than its money's worth.

DeClercq, a 6'10" center, would only stick with the Dubs for two seasons before landing in Boston for the 1997-98 campaign. He spent the bulk of his time with the Magic, for whom he played his final five NBA seasons, often as a starter.

Though short on mobility and touch, DeClercq ranks fifth in rebound rate among the 20 picks from 1995 who logged at least 500 career games.

23. Indiana Pacers: Jason Caffey

Among the first NBA players to sport the spider web-on-the-elbow tattoo, Jason Caffey was a 6'8" power forward who did his best work with the Warriors during the 1999-00 season, the only campaign in which he started more than 50 games.

He averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 boards that season (not bad for a guy who finished his career at 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game), and he turned in some truly impressive efforts for a horrendous Dubs team that needed production wherever it could find it.

Caffey's best game came in his first Warriors season following a mid-year trade from the champion Chicago Bulls. He hung 28 points, 12 boards, three assists and two steals on the Phoenix Suns in an April 13, 1998 loss, providing hope that, somehow, Golden State had stolen a gem from the mighty Bulls.

Turns out, not so much.

24. Dallas Mavericks: Kevin Ollie

It took a while, but we've finally got our first undrafted player.

Kevin Ollie was a game-managing point guard who coaches from 11 different NBA teams trusted to run the second- and third-unit offense. Though he averaged just 3.8 points and 2.3 assists for his career, his 662 games rank 15th in the class. He's proof that absent dynamic production, a steady hand that doesn't make mistakes is sometimes enough to prolong a career.

25. Orlando Magic: Cherokee Parks

A national champ as a freshman at Duke, Cherokee Parks didn't live up to his original No. 12 draft slot, but he hung around for nine seasons, which is quite an achievement this late in the re-draft first round.

His best year came in 1997-98 when he started 43 of the 79 games he played, averaging 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.6 minutes per contest.

It's a shame the 6'11" big man bagged his three-point shot after a rookie year in which 10.5 percent of his attempts came from beyond the arc. Parks was just 7-of-26 on treys that season, but he was consistently solid on long twos and might have added a rare spacing dimension if he'd been encouraged to stretch the floor a bit more.

26. Seattle SuperSonics: Matt Maloney

Our second and final undrafted player, Matt Maloney gets into the first round entirely on the strength of his first two seasons with the Houston Rockets. From 1996-97 to 1997-98, the point guard played and started 160 total games. And as a rookie, he shot a blistering 40.4 percent on threes and also started all 16 playoff games for a Rockets team that reached the conference finals.

His days as a difference-maker were effectively done by 1999, but it's not easy to find a guy as battle-tested as Maloney (even if he wasn't in the fight for long) this late in the draft.

27. Phoenix Suns: Don Reid

He couldn't score at all (3.6 points per game and 75.7 percent of his buckets were assisted), but Don Reid is one of just three players picked in 1995 with a career rebound rate above 12.0 percent and a block rate above 4.0 percent.

Among classmates who logged as many as Reid's eight seasons, he ranks fifth in win shares per 48 minutes. Though his contributions were inconspicuous unless you were scouring advanced metrics over two decades ago, the hard-working 6'8" power forward made a real impact in limited playing time off the bench.

28. Utah Jazz: Cory Alexander

A useful three-point specialist and facilitator during the first three years of his career, Cory Alexander teased the league by averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 23 games following a mid-year move to the Denver Nuggets once he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in 1998. He played over his head during that brief stretch and lost his long-range stroke the following season.

Still, the point guard shot at least 37.3 percent from distance in each of his first three seasons and is one of only 20 picks from 1995 to finish his career with a positive VORP.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Chris Carr

Don't feel bad for Chris Carr, a six-year vet who barely scrapes his way into the first round. He went 56th overall to the Suns in the real draft, so this is a significant leap for the bouncy 6'5" wing.

Carr couldn't dribble or pass (310 career turnovers to 294 assists), but he was a streaky three-point shooter on the catch and baptized more than his share of victims with high-rising dunks. He was also the runner-up to Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Dunk Contest.

It feels right to close out this re-draft with a sweet lob from Garnett, our first pick, to Carr, our last.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.