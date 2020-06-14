Chad Johnson Says He's Betting 'F--king Animal' A.J. Brown Has 1,500-Yard Season

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chad Johnson is an A.J. Brown fan.

The former NFL wideout tweeted Sunday that he's betting on Brown, who he described as a "f--king animal," to reach 1,500 receiving yards this season.

It might be smart money.

The Tennessee Titans receiver had a massive rookie year, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games (11 starts). His 20.2 yards per reception were second in the NFL.

And while he had a quiet postseason, he finished the regular season on a tear with four games of 100-plus receiving yards in the team's final six contests, also recording five touchdowns in that span. Another year of experience and the chance to work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a full season could lead to an even bigger breakthrough in 2020.

That's what Johnson seems to be banking on, at least.