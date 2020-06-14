Chad Johnson Says He's Betting 'F--king Animal' A.J. Brown Has 1,500-Yard Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chad Johnson is an A.J. Brown fan.  

The former NFL wideout tweeted Sunday that he's betting on Brown, who he described as a "f--king animal," to reach 1,500 receiving yards this season. 

It might be smart money.

The Tennessee Titans receiver had a massive rookie year, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games (11 starts). His 20.2 yards per reception were second in the NFL. 

And while he had a quiet postseason, he finished the regular season on a tear with four games of 100-plus receiving yards in the team's final six contests, also recording five touchdowns in that span. Another year of experience and the chance to work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a full season could lead to an even bigger breakthrough in 2020. 

That's what Johnson seems to be banking on, at least.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Drew Rosenhaus: 'Really Important' for NFL to Give Colin Kaepernick a Chance

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Drew Rosenhaus: 'Really Important' for NFL to Give Colin Kaepernick a Chance

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Seahawk, Green Beret Nate Boyer: 'Not Unpatriotic' to Kneel Before Flag

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ex-Seahawk, Green Beret Nate Boyer: 'Not Unpatriotic' to Kneel Before Flag

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    OLB Coach Shane Bowen to Be Vrabel's Right-hand Man

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    OLB Coach Shane Bowen to Be Vrabel's Right-hand Man

    Mike Moraitis
    via Titans Wire

    Ranking the No. 1 WRs from Every Team Titans Will Face

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Ranking the No. 1 WRs from Every Team Titans Will Face

    Mike Moraitis
    via Titans Wire