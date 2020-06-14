Blake Griffin: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' Was Like 'Basketball Porn'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons fans may not have loved watching The Last Dance documentary that chronicled the dominance of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, but their team's power forward certainly did.

As Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit shared, Blake Griffin said he looked forward to every episode and called it "basketball porn."

The Jordan Brand athlete joked that he needs a new Jordan story now since the one he frequently shared described how His Airness told him about Dennis Rodman leaving the Bulls in the middle of the 1997-98 season to go to Las Vegas.

That story is now common knowledge after it was featured in the documentary.

Griffin's love of Jordan may not sit well with Pistons fans considering Detroit was pitted as an obvious foil to Chicago in The Last Dance. After all, the Pistons defeated Jordan's Bulls in the 1988, 1989 and 1990 playoffs with a physical brand of basketball that became their trademark.

Jordan had the last laugh in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals with a clean sweep of Detroit, and the series lives on in basketball lore because the Pistons famously walked off the court before the final buzzer sounded.

As The Last Dance showed, there is still plenty of bad blood between members of those teams.

That bad blood didn't trickle down to current Pistons star Griffin, though, as he clearly enjoyed the documentary starring the six-time champion Bulls.