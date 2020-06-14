Cavaliers Rumors: 'There's a Chance' Tristan Thompson Re-Signs as Free Agent

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

With Tristan Thompson's contract expiring upon the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain interested in bringing the veteran center back, according to cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

The interest might be mutual, with one source telling Fedor, "I believe there's a chance of him re-signing in free agency."

Once the trade deadline passed in February, the Cavs could've bought Thompson out of his contract, which would've allowed him to sign with a contending team. However, Fedor indicated he didn't want to lose his Bird rights ahead of free agency:

That allows the Cavaliers to go over the cap to re-sign Thompson. More importantly, Thompson could sign a market-level contract with Cleveland and then head out as part of a sign-and-trade.

As this year unfolded, the signs seemingly pointed to the end of a nine-year run with the team that selected him fourth overall in the 2011 draft.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported in February that Thompson had been open to an extension with the Cavs before souring on the idea as Kevin Love's long-term commitment to the franchise began to wane. Two days after Vardon's report, Cleveland also acquired Andre Drummond, who has a $28.8 million player option for 2020-21. Per Fedor, Drummond opting in "remains most likely."

The financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is bound to have a significant impact on free agency, though.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thompson was enjoying a career year prior to the NBA suspending play because of the coronavirus. He averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds and even extended his range somewhat. He shot 9-of-23 from beyond the arc after having failed to make one three-pointer through his first eight seasons.

As much as he contributes inside and on the glass, the 29-year-old doesn't fit the profile for a coveted free agent in today's game. The pandemic makes his value even more difficult to gauge, so reuniting with Cleveland would be a sensible choice.