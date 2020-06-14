Danny Green Says He May Get Lakers Title Ring Before Raptors Ring If LAL Wins

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Danny Green wants to receive a Raptors championship ring in Toronto. If he gets his wish, Green may wind up getting a 2020 championship ring before his 2019 jewelry.

"If I win this year, I might get that ring before I get the Raptors ring," Green told Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Green, who signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, has the rare opportunity to go back-to-back with different teams. Only five players in NBA history have pulled off the feat, including two of Green's Raptors teammates last season (Patrick McCaw, Chris Boucher).

The Lakers are currently +180 favorites to win the 2020 championship if the season resumes as planned in Orlando next month, per Caesars. The coronavirus pandemic has created the most unique playoff setup in NBA history, with the Lakers receiving no home-court advantage despite having the best record in the Western Conference.

Green was originally scheduled to receive his ring March 24, during the Lakers' lone visit to Toronto this season. The NBA suspended its season March 11.