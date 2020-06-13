UFC's Dana White Says Jorge Masvidal 'Is Very Much Like' Nate and Nick Diaz

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White and fighter Jorge Masvidal are at odds over pay regarding a potential championship bout with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

On Friday, White spoke with reporters following UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-ins and compared Masvidal with Nate and Nick Diaz (h/t Mike Heck of MMA Fighting).

"Masvidal is very much like the Diaz brothers. He beats to the sound of his own drum and when he wants to do something, he does it. It's not very surprising at all."

As Heck noted, White didn't appear to hold any "ill will" toward Masvidal, who is the No. 3 welterweight, per the latest official rankings.

Masvidal made his stance about fighter pay clear in a series of tweets last Sunday:

"I'm in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it's take it or leave it.

"The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I'm not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life.

"Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives."

Masvidal isn't the only fighter concerned about pay, with Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo all lending their voices, as the welterweight noted.

White has expressed his take in numerous interviews, including one on ESPN's First Take that included these comments.

"Jon Jones just signed a new deal less than a year ago," White said (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting). "He's got eight fights left on his deal. What do you want me to tell you? The guy's got a deal.

"Same thing with Masvidal. Masvidal just signed a new deal seven months ago. These guys both got brand new deals that they were more than happy to sign less than a year ago."

As for Masvidal, he's said that he believes Usman is "asking for an insane amount of money" from the UFC in regard to his price, per an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

He also appears to have moved on toward working on a rematch with Nate Diaz for now:

Masvidal holds a 35-13 professional record. He's won his last three fights, including a third-round TKO versus Diaz and a five-second knockout against Ben Askren.