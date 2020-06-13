Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, More to Discuss Sports' Return During ESPN Special

Commissioners from six major professional sports leagues in the United States will take part in a conversation on ESPN to discuss bringing games back during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per ESPN.com, Mike Greenberg will host commissioners Roger Goodell (NFL), Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Gary Bettman (NHL), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA) and Don Garber (MLS) in SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports airing on Monday from 9-11 p.m. ET. 

Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president, event and studio production, issued a statement about the special:

"Since sports came to a halt three months ago, we've all been eagerly awaiting their return. In this SportsCenter Special, fans will hear directly from commissioners, managers and athletes about the decisions they've made and the challenges they've faced throughout this unprecedented time, and what the resumption of sports will look like over the coming weeks and months."

