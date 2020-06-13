Lakers' Union Rep Danny Green: 'I Couldn't Get In' NBA Call with Kyrie Irving

Los Angeles Lakers player representative Danny Green said he wasn't part of the reported call led by Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Friday.

When asked about it by Mark Medina of USA Today, Green said he couldn't get on the call and suggested there was confusion about when it was supposed to happen: "No. I tried to get on the call. I couldn't get in. I didn't know there was one [Friday]. I thought it was [Saturday]. So I don't know about a call [Friday]. If there was one [Friday], I was invited to one and couldn't get on. But somebody told me it was [Saturday]. There was a call today?"

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving spoke on an NBPA call that included nearly 100 players Friday and made an "impassioned plea" for players to sit out the remainder of the season in order to shift the focus to social issues following the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

On June 5, NBPA reps voted to approve the NBA's return-to-play plan, which would see 22 teams play eight games apiece in Orlando, Florida, beginning on July 30, with the top eight teams in both conferences then competing in the playoffs into October.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

