Ranking the 10 Best 2nd-Round NBA Draft Picks of All Time

1 of 11

Jeff Reinking/Getty Images

Before we hit the top 10, some words on the methodology.

First, players included in this exercise had to be drafted in 1977 or later, simply because that's the first year in which the first round included 20 or more selections. It doesn't really fit the spirit of the exercise to include someone like Willis Reed, who was a second-rounder but still the eighth overall pick.

Next, players had to log at least 5,000 career regular-season minutes to qualify. That narrowed the field to 242 players.

Then, the top 50 in career regular-season wins over replacement player were plugged into one of our handy-dandy either-or voting exercises. That's one subjective component of the process.

All 50 of those players were then sorted by the average of their ranks (among each other) in that fan vote, MVP shares, championship points and playoff and regular-season box plus/minus, wins over replacement player, win shares per 48 minutes and win shares.

(Championship points are merely the total number of teams your squad bested in a title-winning season. For example, Marc Gasol gets 29 championship points for winning the title during a year in which there were 30 teams.)

Finally, a little extra weight was given to playoff and regular-season box plus/minus, as well as the fan vote. There's our other subjective component.

In the end, these were the first 10 players to miss the cut: Rashard Lewis, DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Gilbert Arenas, Carlos Boozer, Danny Ainge, Danny Green, Nate McMillan, Trevor Ariza and Jerome Kersey.