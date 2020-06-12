MLB Player, Pitching Coach Reportedly Test Positive for Coronavirus

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

An MLB player on a 40-man roster and a pitching coach have tested positive for COVID-19, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

"No one would name the people who contracted the virus," Sherman wrote.

"But those aware of the situation say the pitching coach had the virus weeks ago and is now recovered. The 40-man roster player was described as having contracted the virus more recently, but with the belief that he has not infected anyone else involved in the game."

The news comes amid MLB's ongoing delay of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The slate was scheduled to begin Thursday, March 26.

Two New York Yankees minor leaguers tested positive for COVID-19 in March, per a team statement. One Boston Red Sox minor leaguer also tested positive that month, per ESPN's Joon Lee. The same went for three Texas Rangers minor leaguers who had presumptive positive tests in April, according to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Sixty of a possible 5,754 MLB employees tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies (0.7 percent), per ESPN's Jeff Passan on May 10.

MLB and MLBPA are continuing negotiations in hopes of playing a shortened 2020 season. The primary obstacle has been money, and the latest MLB proposal (72 games, guarantee of 80 percent of prorated salaries if World Series is completed) is expected to be rejected by MLBPA, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

But COVID-19 may end up being the biggest problem. As Sherman noted, COVID-19 cases have spiked in Texas, Arizona, Florida and California. Combined, those states are home to 10 of MLB's 30 franchises.

Per the World Health Organization, there have been over 1.98 million positive coronavirus cases in the United States, with 17,235 occurring Thursday.

Other American sports leagues have concrete plans in place to at least attempt playing out their seasons, with the NHL splitting 24 teams over two hub cities for a large season-ending playoff and the NBA sending 22 teams to Walt Disney World for two regular-season weeks and a postseason.

MLB and MLBPA still seem far apart, though, and the obstacles appear to be mounting with every day.