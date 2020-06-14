The Worst Lose-Lose Trades in Modern NBA History

1 of 4

Steve Pyle/Associated Press

The Trade: Los Angeles Clippers traded Bill Walton to Boston Celtics for Cedric Maxwell and 1986 first-round pick on Sept. 6, 1985.

Walton's trade from the Clippers to the Celtics in 1985 was far from glamorous, although the story of how it went down remains one for the ages.

Walton was nearly 33 and had already missed three full seasons with foot injuries, as his body was breaking down following All-Star campaigns with the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Clippers, Walton was still productive (11.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks per game) when he could get on the court.

The future Hall of Famer wanted to play for Boston so badly he called Celtics president Red Auerbach and convinced him to negotiate with Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Even though the deal eventually went through, Walton had to pass a physical after piling up years of injuries. As the big man told Adrian Wojnarowski, then of Yahoo, this was no guarantee (h/t Henry McKenna of Boston.com):

"And then I got to the Boston Celtics, and the biggest problem was that I still had to pass a physical because there's no way I'd ever been able to pass a physical. But Red Auerbach, he showed up at the hospital. And the doctors are all looking at my X-rays. And I could hear them talking. And I had just left everything back in California, and I'm coming here, moving to Boston, with no idea how it was all going to play out. And so I could hear the doctors talking among themselves: 'What are we going to tell Red? We can't pass this guy. Look at his feet. Look at his knees. Look at his hands and wrists. Look at his spine. Look at his face. There's no way we can pass this guy.'"

Auerbach ignored the team doctors and approved the deal anyway.

Walton would go on to play in just 90 regular-season games over the next three years, averaging 7.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. Although he filled a backup center role on the 1985-86 Celtics championship team, Walton was far from his prime and would retire after playing his last game in 1987.

For the Clippers, Maxwell, the 1981 Finals MVP, lasted just a year-and-a-half before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 1987 for draft picks.

The pick that Los Angeles got for Walton eventually turned into Arvydas Sabonis, which would have made the Clippers winners in this deal had the team not traded it just four months later.