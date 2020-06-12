Premier League to Replace Player Names on Kits with 'Black Lives Matter'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

AC Milan's Danish defender Simon Kjaer, wearing a jersey that reads
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Players from all 20 Premier League clubs released a joint statement Friday saying the nameplate on their kits will be replaced by the statement "Black Lives Matter" when the 2019-20 season resumes next week.

"We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their color or creed," the statement read. "This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League."

The Premier League confirmed it supports the players' jersey decision, which will affect the first 12 matches of the restart through June 22, and stated the league will include a Black Lives Matter patch on all uniforms for the remainder of the term.

It also provided clearance for any player who wants to kneel before the start of a match.

"The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere," it said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid worldwide protests focused on ending racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, was killed while in police custody on May 25.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling discussed his support of the movement on BBC Newsnight (via Sky Sports).

"This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years. Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it," he said. "At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing, and they are fighting for their cause."

Premier League play was halted March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's scheduled to resume Wednesday with two matches: Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United and Man City vs. Arsenal.

There are 92 games remaining to finish the season.

Related

    Brazil’s Next Midfield Icon?

    Why Barca, Chelsea, Atletico and Arsenal have all shown interest in Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazil’s Next Midfield Icon?

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    Karius Insists He Will Play for Liverpool

    Returning goalkeeper says 'it makes no sense' to leave

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Karius Insists He Will Play for Liverpool

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Luis Suarez Not Fit to Play 90 Minutes — Setien

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Luis Suarez Not Fit to Play 90 Minutes — Setien

    Goal
    via Goal

    Balotelli: Brescia Never Tested Me for COVID-19

    FIGC opens investigation as striker and agent claim club never tested him for COVID-19 to keep him away from teammates

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Balotelli: Brescia Never Tested Me for COVID-19

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia