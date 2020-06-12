Drew McIntyre Talks WWE SummerSlam, Morrison Praises Reigns, Nia Jax Speaks Out

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

McIntyre Talks Potential Orton Match at SummerSlam

WWE champion Drew McIntyre is preparing to face Bobby Lashley at Backlash on Sunday, but the Scottish Superstar has his sights set on a potentially huge clash at SummerSlam.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes (h/t WrestlingInc's Jason Ounpraseuth), McIntyre named Randy Orton as his ideal opponent on August 23:

"I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You know right now we're in the position where we're building a lot of people, including myself, and myself and Lashley together I think we'll be able to help each other with MVP bringing each other up, establishing each other as I'm on the rise establishing myself as champion and what my legacy is going to be.

"But someone like an Orton is someone who can make me work up, really learn from, he's obviously an established name, people tune in saying hey there's Randy Orton."

Orton is currently feuding with Edge and they are set to face each other in a bout that has been labeled the "greatest wrestling match ever" by WWE ahead of Backlash.

If Orton is able to beat Edge, then it stands to reason that he could receive a push up the card and into title contention. Given his credibility, in-ring ability and status as a top heel, Orton would seemingly be a perfect foil for McIntyre.

McIntyre and Orton had a bit of a rivalry on Raw leading up to the Royal Rumble in January. McIntyre beat both Orton and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match, and then McIntyre beat Orton by disqualification in a singles match the following week.

While McIntyre and Orton have worked with each other before and have a comfort level, a match for the WWE Championship at one of the biggest shows of the year would dwarf anything they did together.

Orton can measure up to McIntyre physically and would believably have a chance to beat McIntyre for the title much like Lashley, so a match between them at SummerSlam makes all the sense in the world.

John Morrison Praises Roman Reigns

John Morrison was critical of Roman Reigns during his time away from WWE while working for Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, but he admitted Thursday that his opinion of The Big Dog has changed.

In an interview with Gamespot's Mat Elfring, Morrison was asked about a controversial comment he made about Reigns several years ago. Morrison didn't back down from his comment, but he admitted that he has a different view of Reigns now.

"Someone asked me if I wanted to wrestle [Reigns]," he said. "I said, 'Yeah, I'd love to wrestle that guy. Maybe in 10 years once he learns how to wrestle.' And they screen-capped that with a really jerky picture of me smiling.

"And I stand by that then, but I've been in the ring with him once now, right down to seeing the caliber of matches that he's capable of now. That's another example of a guy who has really come into his own."

Both Morrison and Reigns are on SmackDown, so it is possible that they could face each other in the future, although Reigns has been away from the company since WrestleMania because of concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns, who has recovered from leukemia, is undoubtedly one of the faces of the company when he is in the picture, though, and Morrison is one of SmackDown's top heels along with The Miz, so he stands out as a natural opponent for The Big Dog.

For now, Morrison is focused on becoming a world champion in WWE for the first time, as he and The Miz are scheduled to face universal champion Braun Strowman in a handicap match at Backlash on Sunday.

While Morrison and Miz aren't expected to win, a strong performance could help raise their profiles and keep them in the mix for big matches against Superstars like Reigns in the future.

Jax Responds to Recent Criticism on Social Media

Nia Jax has been the subject of criticism on social media lately because of several dangerous spots in recent matches against Kairi Sane.

Sane escaped injury on a rough-looking buckle bomb during a match on Raw in April, but she wasn't as fortunate when she faced Jax on the June 1 episode of Raw, as she suffered a large gash on her head when Jax threw her into the steps.

It is difficult to say if Jax was solely responsible for the injury, but that hasn't stopped some of her detractors from calling her out on Twitter.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport on Friday, Jax noted that she is trying to block out the negativity and focus on the positives.

"I feel like every person or character who would say, 'Oh, whatever they say doesn't bother me,' are kind of lying," she said. "Because I am working for the approval of an audience. Whether it be hating or loving, I want their reaction. So when you're on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It's like, 'Wow, all I'm seeing is negativity.'

"But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe—like when I get to see the crowd and fans—I know that's just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody. The fans in real life are so welcoming, so giving and so understanding, I've had nothing but positive feedback from them and I'm super grateful for that."

Jax is in an enviable position, as she is set to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Backlash on Sunday.

Nia is a one-time Raw Women's champion already, and beating Asuka after losing to her so many times in the past would be one of the biggest accomplishments of her career. Asuka is favored to beat her again, but even a quality showing would go a long way toward lending more credibility to Jax.

