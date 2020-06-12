Florida to Be 1st State with NIL Rights for NCAA Athletes to Profit off Likeness

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

College athletes in the state of Florida will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness starting in 2021.

Per lawyer and former sports agent Darren Heitner, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed an NIL bill on Friday that will go into effect on July 1, 2021.

DeSantis spoke about signing the bill at a press conference at the University of Miami: "This whole issue of student-athletes and being able to receive compensations for their likeness or image is something that's been bubbling to the surface in the last couple years. I viewed it as something that was a matter of fairness."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.