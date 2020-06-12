Florida to Be 1st State with NIL Rights for NCAA Athletes to Profit off Likeness

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 4: A Florida Gators logo is seen on a chair during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

College athletes in the state of Florida will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness starting in 2021. 

Per lawyer and former sports agent Darren Heitner, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed an NIL bill on Friday that will go into effect on July 1, 2021. 

DeSantis spoke about signing the bill at a press conference at the University of Miami: "This whole issue of student-athletes and being able to receive compensations for their likeness or image is something that's been bubbling to the surface in the last couple years. I viewed it as something that was a matter of fairness."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Early Winners and Losers of the Transfer Portal

    @KerranceJames looks at which teams have gained and lost the most so far 👉

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Early Winners and Losers of the Transfer Portal

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    NCAA Passes Practice Schedule

    July 13: Formal workouts, film study Aug. 7: Training camp start date ↳ Teams must practice 4 weeks before games (Yahoo)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA Passes Practice Schedule

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU Lands Commitment from Top In-State 2022 QB Walker Howard

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU Lands Commitment from Top In-State 2022 QB Walker Howard

    Andrew Olson
    via Saturday Down South