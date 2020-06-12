Report: NBA Players Think Isolated Restart Is Bad Optics Amid Social Unrest

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A number of NBA players are unhappy the league is planning an isolated return to play amid the social unrest across the United States.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, there are players who "believe it's bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men" to play basketball games in a single location "merely to entertain the masses and ease the league's economic burden" given the protests happening around the country.

Haynes also noted that "a significant number" of players were upset with how the union conducted its vote last Friday about returning to play in Orlando, Florida, starting next month.

After the NBA board of governors voted by a 29-1 margin to approve the 22-team restart plan, the NBPA board of player representatives approved it the following day.

The NBPA board of player representatives only includes one player from each team.

Haynes noted some players have been "reluctant to express their views in fear of opposing the superstars who are adamant about playing if proper safety measures are in place."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that a faction of "40 to 50 players" took part in conference calls to express their concerns about resuming the season for a variety of reasons, including social unrest in the country.

Per Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, approximately 150 players are expected to take part in a Zoom call Friday "to solidify" what they can do to take a stand and unify their message.

Other issues of concern were the coronavirus pandemic and being unable to leave the Wide World of Sports resort in Orlando for as long as three months depending on how far teams advance in the postseason.

Per Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the NBA is planning to resume regular-season games July 30.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Tobias Harris and Donovan Mitchell are among the NBA stars who have taken part in protests over the past two weeks and whose teams are included in the 22-team restart plan.