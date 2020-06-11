Denard Robinson Reportedly Hired by Jaguars as Offensive Quality Control Coach

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars all-purpose weapon Denard Robinson has joined the team as an offensive quality control coach, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday.

The Jags selected the 29-year-old in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft, but he struggled to capture the success he experienced at the University of Michigan from 2009 to 2012:

He was a lethal dual-threat quarterback for the Wolverines. In November 2010, he became the first signal-caller in NCAA history to record at least 1,500 yards rushing and 1,500 yards passing in the same season, per ESPN.

The Florida native transitioned from quarterback to running back and wide receiver once in Jacksonville. Robinson's best pro season came in 2014 when he rushed for 582 yards and four touchdowns on 135 carries across 16 regular-season games.

Overall, he tallied 1,058 yards and five touchdowns on 263 carries as well as 310 yards on 47 catches. He last played in the NFL in 2016, but he suited up for the Atlanta Legends in the since-defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Robinson was most recently an assistant coach and offensive analyst for Jacksonville University.