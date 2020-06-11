Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Kobe, Gianna on Instagram

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant got tattoos to honor her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in February, according to her tattoo artist's Instagram.

TMZ Sports noted Bryant went to tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado for the artwork. The one honoring Gianna was on her wrist, while the one honoring Kobe was on her neck.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa said.

She also said, "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me."

It was not revealed what the messages said.

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Vanessa eulogized them both during a memorial service at Staples Center on Feb. 24. The 2/24 date was notable because Gianna wore No. 2 during her basketball career, while Kobe wore No. 24 for part of his career on the Los Angeles Lakers.