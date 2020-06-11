Luka Doncic's Trainer Clarifies Comment He Made on Mavs Star Being Out of Shape

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 11, 2020

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. Video games have become a go-to hobby for millions self-isolating around the world, and athletes from preps to pros have eagerly grabbed the controls. Stars like Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic have turned to gaming to stay connected with fans.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare for the NBA to resume, Luka Doncic's trainer wants to make clear the star guard is ready to play, contrary to previous reports

Tim Cato of The Athletic reached out to Doncic's Slovenian trainer, Jure Drakslar, who claims his previous comments were mistranslated. 

"Originally my sentence in the interview was 'Luka is not in top game shape yet,'" Drakslar told Cato. "And 'game' is the word that was missed out here during translation of some international media right now." 

Drakslar added Doncic is in good physical shape and has been practicing hard every day. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

