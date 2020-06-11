Luka Doncic's Trainer Clarifies Comment He Made on Mavs Star Being Out of Shape

Luka Doncic's Trainer Clarifies Comment He Made on Mavs Star Being Out of ShapeJune 11, 2020
As the Dallas Mavericks prepare for the NBA to resume, Luka Doncic's trainer wants to make clear the star guard is ready to play, contrary to previous reports.
Tim Cato of The Athletic reached out to Doncic's Slovenian trainer, Jure Drakslar, who claims his previous comments were mistranslated.
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i talked to Luka‘s Slovenian trainer Jure Drakslar this morning and have a q&a with him coming tomorrow. in the meantime, he wanted me to share this statement on his “out of shape” quote that’s been going around — since the quote is inaccurate and a mistranslation. https://t.co/kFMS7hqBGf
"Originally my sentence in the interview was 'Luka is not in top game shape yet,'" Drakslar told Cato. "And 'game' is the word that was missed out here during translation of some international media right now."
Drakslar added Doncic is in good physical shape and has been practicing hard every day.
