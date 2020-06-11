Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Won't Be 'Captain Checkdown' This Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers a question after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

While Josh Allen will try to limit mistakes in his third NFL season, the Buffalo Bills quarterback said he does not plan on stopping being aggressive in 2020. 

"I'm not going to be Captain Checkdown. I'm going to continue to play the game the way I love it," Allen said Thursday, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, Allen has the lowest checkdown rate of any quarterback over the last two seasons, having done so only 20 times in 880 pass attempts.

Last season, Allen's passes averaged 9.4 intended air yards, tied for the fourth-most among qualifying quarterbacks. He was also one of the league's most inaccurate signal-callers, completing 3.7 percentage points fewer of his passes than expected.

The Bills succeeded last season largely in spite of their offense. Allen struggled in the Bills' Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans and made one of the most bewildering laterals in NFL history late in the fourth quarter.

Allen's development in his third NFL season will be paramount to whether the Bills decide to move forward with him as their long-term starter. They paid a massive draft haul to acquire wideout Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings in an attempt to give Allen a top-flight receiver.

If he continues struggling as a passer, the Bills will have a difficult decision to make regarding his fifth-year option for 2022. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Terrell Owens Demands NFL Apologize to Kaepernick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Terrell Owens Demands NFL Apologize to Kaepernick

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills' Josh Allen: 57 Buffalo Police Who Resigned Don't Deserve to Be with Unit

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills' Josh Allen: 57 Buffalo Police Who Resigned Don't Deserve to Be with Unit

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills' Allen reaches out, says Fromm regretful

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills' Allen reaches out, says Fromm regretful

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    NFL HC: 'Someone' Is Interested in Kaepernick

    Seahawks' Pete Carroll says he's received a call from another HC and GM inquiring about Kaepernick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL HC: 'Someone' Is Interested in Kaepernick

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report