Aces' Kelsey Plum Undergoes Surgery on Achilles Injury; Will Miss 2020 Season

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum underwent surgery Thursday on her Achilles tendon, Aces general manager Dan Padover announced.

As a result, Plum will miss the entire 2020 season, which is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plum averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 assists for the Aces in 2019. She raised her game in the postseason, averaging 15.2 points and 7.8 dimes over five games.

