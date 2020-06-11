Aces' Kelsey Plum Undergoes Surgery on Achilles Injury; Will Miss 2020 Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the Washington Mystics during Game Three of the 2019 WNBA Playoff semifinals at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on September 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mystics 92-75. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum underwent surgery Thursday on her Achilles tendon, Aces general manager Dan Padover announced.

As a result, Plum will miss the entire 2020 season, which is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plum averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 assists for the Aces in 2019. She raised her game in the postseason, averaging 15.2 points and 7.8 dimes over five games.

          

