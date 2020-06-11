Ex-Red Sox Manager Alex Cora: Astros' Sign-Stealing Wasn't a '2-Man Show'

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora questioned the general perception surrounding the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme during their World Series-winning season in 2017.

Cora told ESPN's Marly Rivera that he wasn't denying his role in the scandal but argued it "was not a two-man show" involving him and former Astros player Carlos Beltran:

"There has been a narrative out there of what happened. Ever since mid-November until the commissioner announced the results of the Red Sox investigation, I have read many things that are true and many others that are not. Out of this whole process, if there is one thing that I completely reject and disagree with is people within the Astros organization singling me out, particularly (former general manager) Jeff Luhnow, as if I were the sole mastermind. The commissioner's report sort of explained, in its own way, what happened. But the guys (Astros players) have spoken up and refuted any allegations that I was solely responsible."

MLB suspended Luhnow and Astros manager AJ Hinch for one year following its investigation. The Astros subsequently fired both.

Cora and Beltran were referenced throughout MLB's official report, and one could've easily come away believing they were the masterminds:

"Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams' signs and communicating the signs to the batter. Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros' dugout. [...]

"Witnesses consistently describe this new scheme as player-driven, and with the exception of Cora, non-player staff, including individuals in the video replay review room, had no involvement in the banging scheme."

The full scope of the scandal may never be known, however, since MLB couldn't name players who remain active. Beltran retired after the 2017 season, so he was fair game.

Otherwise, punishing members of the Astros roster would've meant going up against the MLB Players Association.

In the league's report, commissioner Rob Manfred referenced a memo he sent to teams in 2017 regarding rules that prohibit the use of electronic devices to steal opposing teams' signs. The Wall Street Journal's Jared Diamond reported the league didn't think it could punish Astros players because Luhnow apparently never forwarded the memo to other members of the organization:

As a result, fans were left to float conspiracy theories about how active players might have involved themselves in the strategy.

MLB also investigated the Red Sox for similar allegations during the 2018 season, Cora's first year at the helm.

Manfred determined the evidence didn't show Cora or another member of Boston's coaching staff worked to help steal signs through the use of a video-replay room. J.T. Watkins, the team's video-replay system operator, was implicated instead and suspended for the 2020 season.