Report: JR Smith, Jamal Crawford Eligible in NBA Restart on 17-Player Rosters

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford (11) advances the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

All players who were under an NBA or G League contract this season or any previous campaign are expected to be eligible to sign with teams for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Thursday, noting teams will be allowed up to 17 players (including two-way players) on their rosters. The rule means players such as JR Smith, Jamal Crawford and DeMarcus Cousins, among others, would be eligible to sign and play the remainder of the season.

Smith has been regularly linked to the Lakers for months, but the team did sign the similarly skilled Dion Waiters not long before the coronavirus halted games March 11. Cousins signed with the Lakers last summer but missed the entire season because of a torn ACL and was waived to make roster room in February.

Cousins should be at or near full health when the NBA returns July 30, a date ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league moved from July 31 on Thursday. However, the big man's dealt with a torn ACL and torn quad, among other injuries, in recent seasons and may want to preserve his health for a return in 2020-21.

Crawford last played for the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.

