Lakers Rumors: JR Smith to Work out for LA, but 'There Are No Guarantees'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Though he hasn't played an NBA game in more than a year, JR Smith has a chance to join a contender for the second half of the 2019-20 season.

According to Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com, the veteran guard will work out with the Los Angeles Lakers next week.

"There are no guarantees," a source said. "They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we'll take it from there."

Smith was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers last July but hadn't played since the previous November, leaving the team after just 11 games last season.

He was averaging just 6.7 points per game during his brief stint for the rebuilding team, the lowest of his career, while averaging 20.2 minutes mostly off the bench. He asked to be traded because he didn't want to be part of the squad's tanking.

"I don't think the goal is to win. The goal isn't to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can," Smith said in November 2018, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan."

He was unable to find a new home last year and remained unsigned through the first three months of this season.

Despite his time away from the sport, Smith has familiarity with LeBron James from their time together in Cleveland, winning a title in 2016.

The 34-year-old could also help out thanks to his perimeter defense and outside shooting, making 37.3 percent of his career three-point attempts. Even with Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the roster, the squad could use more shooting depth while ranking just 13th in three-point percentage and 21st in threes made per game.

The Lakers (36-10) have their eyes on winning a championship and are clearly seeking help anywhere they can find it.