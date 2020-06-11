Carmelo Anthony 'Up in the Air' About Returning for Trail Blazers in NBA Restart

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony said he is not fully committed to playing when the NBA returns in Orlando.

"As far as actually playing and going back down into Orlando, I'm still up in the air a little bit because ... we don't have all the details." Anthony told Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson on Wednesday. "We don't know a lot of information, so until we have that, it's hard to just commit to that 100 percent."

Games are set to resume at Walt Disney World Resort next month, but some players have expressed safety concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported 40-50 players met on a conference call this week to express their concerns.

Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Florida since the state began its reopening process. Daily cases are now higher there than at any other point in the pandemic.

Wojnarowski's report says there has been no "formal petitioning" to stop the resumption of games. The league is working with the NBPA to allow players who do not want to be part of the "bubble" in Orlando to opt out without any penalties.

The NBA sketched out a plan that is highly restrictive for players, coaches and executives who make the trip to ensure the best possible safety protocols. However, those include prohibiting guests until the second round of the playoffs; players who play through the first round will go about seven weeks without seeing their families.

Players who leave the "bubble" must undergo a 10-day quarantine before returning, essentially making it an emergencies-only situation.

Those who decide to sit out games in Orlando will not be paid. Anthony, who has a 13-year-old son, is making the veteran's minimum this season after accruing nearly $250 million in earnings during his career.