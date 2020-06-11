Jerry Richardson Statue Reportedly Will 'Never Return' to Panthers Stadium

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers removed its statue honoring founder and former owner Jerry Richardson from in front of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday:

The team explained the decision to relocate the statue:

Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer reported Thursday the statue will "never" reassume its post at the North Gate of the stadium:

"A source with direct knowledge of the situation said the statue is not important to Richardson and that he has turned the page on that chapter of his life. The source also said that Richardson, who owned the team from 1993-2018, doesn't plan to champion any lawsuits advocating the statue's return to the stadium.

"Another source, one with direct knowledge of the Panthers' thinking, said the team wants the statue to be removed permanently."



Richardson founded the Panthers in 1995. In December 2017, the 83-year-old announced he was going to sell the franchise in at the conclusion of that season following a Sports Illustrated article by L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein that detailed workplace misconduct.

The investigative report uncovered "multiple occasions when Richardson's conduct has triggered complaints—for sexual harassment against female employees and for directing a racial slur at an African American employee."

Bernstein and Wertheim confirmed at least four former Panthers employees had received "significant settlements" from either Richardson or the franchise "in exchange for what amounted to a vow of silence."

Richardson was fined $2.75 million by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in June 2018 after the league conducted its own investigation.

David Tepper finalized his record-breaking $2.275 billion purchase of the Panthers in July 2018.