Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: Justin Rose, Harold Varner Tied for Round 1 Lead

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Justin Rose and Harold Varner III are tied atop the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard after Thursday's first round at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

Both finished with a seven-under 63 for the round.

Rose's day began with three straight birdies, and he totaled seven birdies in the first round:

Varner also sunk seven birdies, including one to tie Rose on No. 18:

Rose is seeking his first PGA Tour victory of the season, and Varner has yet to win a Tour event since turning pro in 2012.

Rose and Varner will each need to keep in tip-top form to fend off the 13 players within two strokes of the lead.

Thursday's Leaderboard

T1. Justin Rose (-7)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T1. Harold Varner III (-7)

T3. Jhonattan Vegas (-6)

T3. Abraham Ancer (-6)

T3. Collin Morikawa (-6)

T3. Justin Thomas (-6)

T7. Brian Harman (-5)

T7. Bryson DeChambeau (-5)

T7. Gary Woodland (-5)

T7. Daniel Berger (-5)

T7. Adam Hadwin (-5)

T7. Tom Lehman (-5)

T7. Tyler Duncan (-5)

T7. Jordan Spieth (-5)

T7. Xander Schauffele (-5)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

Bryson DeChambeau said he gained "about 20 pounds" during golf's hiatus:

DeChambeau tallied six birdies to offset a bogey at No. 4, while Jordan Spieth overcame a bogey at No. 1 to record five bogeys on the back nine:

Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is tied for 39th at two-under alongside the likes of Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson.

Kevin Na is the reigning Charles Schwab champion, but the 36-year-old seems well on his way to missing the cut at two-over in a tie for 110th.

Sung Kang is among golfers tied at 110th, but the 33-year-old's rough first 18 had a silver lining:

The tournament officially ended the PGA Tour's 91-day hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 season was suspended days after Tyrell Hatton captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8.

It was a fitting way to return, as the field is the strongest thus far this year:

The Charles Schwab Challenge was originally scheduled for May 21-24 but instead marks the beginning of a revised schedule to finish this season, including 13 Return to Golf tournaments narrowing down a 30-man field for September's TOUR Championship.