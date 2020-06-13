Nia Jax and Superstars Who Will Be Placed on Back Burner After WWE Backlash 2020

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Backlash could be seen as a holdover pay-per-view while WWE gets its ducks in a row for Extreme Rules and SummerSlam, which would mean some of the Superstars on the Backlash card figure to fade into the background following the show.

Some big names like Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton will almost certainly continue to be at the forefront, but not everyone scheduled to perform at Backlash will be so fortunate.

The following are Superstars who may not be involved in significant storylines as WWE begins building toward SummerSlam.

Nia Jax

Ever since returning after WrestleMania on the heels of missing one year of action because of double knee surgery, Nia Jax has been on a roll in the Raw women's division.

Jax quickly set her sights on Asuka after The Empress of Tomorrow won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. By virtue of her win, Asuka became Raw women's champion since Becky Lynch had to vacate the title because of her pregnancy.

Nia got herself on Asuka's radar by attacking Kairi Sane, and it wasn't long before she established herself as the No. 1 contender with a win over Natalya and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match.

Jax has been a thorn in Asuka's side, as she cost her a match against Charlotte on Raw by interfering, but it seems clear that WWE is preparing to pivot to a new Raw women's title feud as soon as Backlash ends.

With a win over Asuka in her back pocket, Charlotte is simply waiting for her title opportunity. WWE continues to play up to the fact that Asuka has never beaten Flair, so there is little doubt that they will start a program soon.

That likely means Jax will take the loss and then fall to the midcard of the Raw women's division, which is often an aimless place to be.

The Miz and John Morrison

It was unclear what WWE had planned for The Miz and John Morrison after they dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The New Day, but they will be part of a marquee match at Backlash.

Miz and Morrison are set to face universal champion Braun Strowman in a handicap match. Based on what has been said in recent weeks, The Miz and Morrison will be co-universal champions if they beat The Monster Among Men.

A rivalry with Miz and Morrison is a solid diversion for Strowman as WWE prepares for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to go after him and his title, but it won't be anything more than a one-off at Backlash.

Once Strowman dispatches Miz and Morrison, all signs point to The Fiend version of Wyatt making his presence felt. The Firefly Funhouse Wyatt lost to Strowman at Money in the Bank, but it was clear that wasn't the end of their story.

Should Miz and Morrison lose to Strowman as expected, it is difficult to envision anything big for them on the horizon. The SmackDown tag title scene has been virtually nonexistent in recent weeks, plus there are other teams ahead of them in the pecking order, including The Forgotten Sons.

Once Backlash is over, Miz and Morrison may be relegated to random comedy segments here and there until WWE resets the storylines after SummerSlam.

Andrade

Just a few weeks after dropping the United States Championship to Apollo Crews, Andrade will have a chance to regain it at Backlash.

Initially, it didn't look like Andrade would even get a rematch. Angel Garza beat Kevin Owens in a singles match, and all signs pointed toward WWE pushing Garza as one of its primary midcard heels to go up against Crews.

On Monday's Raw, Andrade faced off with Garza and Owens in a Triple Threat match, with the winner going on to face Crews for the U.S. title. Andrade won when he dropkicked Owens after he hit Garza with a Stunner and then pinned Garza.

Given the dissension in the ranks between Andrade, Garza and Zelina Vega, it is highly likely that some type of miscommunication will cost Andrade the chance to win back the United States Championship on Sunday.

Should that happen, a brief feud between Andrade and Garza is possible, but with the amount of airtime Garza has been getting lately, it seems apparent that WWE wants to start elevating him into a more significant spot.

If that happens, Andrade may take a tumble and have a difficult time carving out regular television time for himself.

