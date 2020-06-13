Regular-Season NBA Stars Who Need to Prove It in the Playoffs

1 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Life was simple in the Big Easy for Anthony Davis. He'd post face-melting numbers, but the New Orleans Pelicans wouldn't win enough to make them matter. It was rinse-repeat monotony for seven entire seasons.

But the Brow bored of that existence and craved a bigger challenge. When he orchestrated his trade to L.A. last summer, he sought significance.

"I think a lot of stuff that I did in New Orleans, people saw and heard about. But then again, people said, 'Well, it was New Orleans,'" Davis told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I think the big question is, 'All right, let's see what he can do on a big stage.'"

The stage couldn't be any bigger than this.

With Hollywood as a backdrop, Davis is now co-starring in LeBron James' best attempt to add a fourth world title to his legacy. Even a 35-year-old cyborg can only avoid the aging process for so long, so this becomes a sink-or-swim moment for Davis graded on a championship-or-bust scale.

In terms of talent, he seems up to the task. His skill set lacks a glaring weakness on either end of the floor, which shouldn't be possible, but when a high school point guard becomes a 6'10" All-Star big man, we've already left the confines of conventional possibilities.

That said, there's still the matter of his almost empty playoff resume. He has only played 13 postseason games. The Pels were 5-8 in those contests. The pressure awaiting him is unlike anything he's ever experienced. And because James' championship clock is ticking, there is zero margin for error.

Davis wanted this change, but that doesn't make the massive burden on his shoulders any lighter.