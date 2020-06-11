Report: NBA Could Allow Replacements for Players Who Don't Return Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC -  FEBRUARY 24: Generic photo of the game balls used on February 24, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Players who decline to participate in the NBA's restart would be ineligible to return for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Teams would then be allowed to sign a replacement player to fill out their roster.

The NBA announced June 4 it was planning to resume play July 31 with 22 teams at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after played was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the NBA and National Basketball Players Association were negotiating a way to allow for players with reservations about the plan to withdraw without repercussion.

Wojnarowski wrote the concerns extended well beyond the health risks posed by traveling to Orlando while the pandemic remains ongoing:

"Players are citing a number of concerns, including family situations, the inability to leave the Disney World Resort campus, the coronavirus pandemic and the implications surrounding the emergence of social justice causes in the country, sources said. Participants in Orlando⁠—including players⁠—will not be allowed to leave the bubble environment without a 10-day quarantine upon their return to the Disney grounds, sources said."

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported injured players such as Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be separated from their teams entirely. Not only are they prohibited from returning for the playoffs, they're also unable to enter the NBA's Disney bubble.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Rosters will be capped at 15 players. Thirteen will be eligible to play, and the other two serve as injury replacements.

According to Marks, teams will likely have a one-week window when they can make any necessary additions. The free-agent pool could potentially be limited to players on two-way contracts or those who had been signed at some point in training camp or the regular season.

Wojnarowski's newest report doesn't come as a surprise since the NBA is doing what it can to limit the number of personnel within the bubble. He reported on June 5 that only after the first round of the postseason will a limited number of family members join players in Orlando.

Having a player enter the bubble later on would also require rigorous testing for the coronavirus and a quarantine period. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, personnel who leave and return to Disney World would have to test negative twice and remain quarantined for 10 days. 

Bleacher Report's David Gardner interviews athletes and other sports figures for the podcast How to Survive Without Sports.

Related

    Examining the New Transaction Window

    @EricPincus looks at the NBA's top free agents, the Boogie question and more 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Examining the New Transaction Window

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Forms Voting Rights Group

    Bron, Trae Young and other stars are forming a group to help protect African Americans' voting rights

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Forms Voting Rights Group

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Players Debating Season Restart

    'Faction' of players discussing if restart is a good idea, NBA not expected to discipline those who stay home

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players Debating Season Restart

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Unlikely Playoff Heroes We Can See Coming

    @BR_NBA staff reveals six players who are primed to shine these playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unlikely Playoff Heroes We Can See Coming

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report