Shams: Jrue Holiday Told Pelicans He Didn't Want Trade Before 2020 Deadline

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday reportedly told the team's front office he didn't want to get moved before the 2020 NBA trade deadline in February.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported details Tuesday on Complex's Load Management podcast (via HoopsHype):

"There was a lot of talk around the league that he did not want to be in New Orleans and, as the trade deadline neared, he let New Orleans know that, 'I do not want to be moved, I'd rather stay here and see this thing through.' And I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that they really started to play well, and then Zion Williamson's return was right around the corner. That's why I think this finish for New Orleans is going to be so important. Can they get in the playoffs? What damage can they do?"

Holiday joined the Pelicans in a 2013 trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed a five-year, $131.8 million contract with the franchise in 2017, but he'd become a popular name in the rumor mill as the front office restructured the roster, headlined by the blockbuster deal sending Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported before the deadline New Orleans would only move the 29-year-old UCLA product for an "overwhelming offer," and it ultimately never surfaced.

Holiday discussed his status with CBS Sports' Jasmyn Wimbish after the deadline passed.

"I honestly feel like I'm built for this team, and the way that we've been able to come together has really been cool," he said. "I feel like I'm committed to this team and the players. I know for me personally, I try not to let my teammates down, so every time I come out here I feel like I try to put on my hard hat and my armor and go out there and fight for them."

The core of Holiday, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball is surrounded by a solid group of depth players, including JJ Redick, Derrick Favors and Josh Hart, giving the Pelicans ample upside as the NBA prepares to restart the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans call for 22 teams to convene at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida. They will play an eight-game finish to a shortened regular season and then, depending on the standings, either move into the playoffs or have a play-in tournament to determine the remaining postseason berths.

The Pelicans will begin play 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

If they sneak in, a first-round series between New Orleans and Los Angeles would be dripping with storylines thanks to last offseason's Davis trade and the head-to-head matchup between Williamson and LeBron James, the sport's present and future.

Keeping Holiday at the deadline instead of moving him for future assets now puts the Pelicans in position to make some noise in Orlando.