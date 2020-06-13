Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2020

0 of 32

Franchise stars aren't hard to identify. All NFL defenses—along with their fanbases—know that when they're going up against guys like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes or Derrick Henry, there's one player who must be contained at all costs. But doing so is easier in theory.

Of course, stopping a squad's biggest star doesn't guarantee victory—as NBA teams that faced Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the 1990s can tell you.

It can be tricky to determine which players will fill key roles. New additions, breakout players, guys returning from injury—they can all impact their teams in a surprising manner.

Just look at running back Raheem Mostert, a relative unknown heading into 2019. He became one of the San Francisco 49ers' biggest X-factors during their run to Super Bowl LIV. Running back Damien Williams played a similar role for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here, we'll examine each team's biggest potential X-factor for 2020.