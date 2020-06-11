Eagles Rumors: Latest Buzz on Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy, More RBs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles had some quality depth at running back behind starter Miles Sanders, including veteran Jordan Howard. With he and Darren Sproles no longer with the team, that leaves Boston Scott as the primary backup to Sanders in the Eagles backfield.

However, Philadelphia could be in the market to sign a veteran running back to help fill the void.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles have shown interest in free-agent running backs Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy, and they are likely to make a signing before the season gets underway.

"The Eagles don't have that veteran security blanket in the fold yet, but they've been keeping a close eye on the running back market and will probably add to this group," McManus wrote.

However, Philadelphia may not be aiming to write a large check in order to add to its backfield depth. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Eagles "aren't looking to spend much more than the minimum on a veteran RB," naming Freeman as a possibility.

Caplan also confirmed that Philadelphia views Sanders as its No. 1 running back entering 2020, regardless of any potential signing it may make. Sanders rushed for 818 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games as a second-round rookie last season. It's possible the 23-year-old will continue to improve this season, perhaps developing into a breakout star.

It could still be beneficial for Philadelphia to have a more experienced back on the roster, though, which is why these potential targets could make sense.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Freeman spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, and he rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns last year. He could be difficult to negotiate with, though, as NFL Network's Michael Silver recently reported that Freeman could be willing to sit out the 2020 season if he doesn't receive an offer that meets his expectations.

McCoy began his career with the Eagles, playing his first six seasons for them, before spending four years with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season with the Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

It's possible that either of these backs could provide similar (or better) production than the Eagles' backup running backs did last season, as Howard and Sproles combined for 591 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. Scott contributed 245 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Another running back still on the free-agent market who could be an option for Philadelphia is Theo Riddick. NJ.com's Mike Kaye recently pointed out that Riddick was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2013, when current Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was their head coach. Kaye also described the type of role that Riddick could fill for Philadelphia.

"He could be a third-down option at running back, providing a cheap veteran presence to compete with Corey Clement," Kaye wrote.

Philadelphia has already improved its offense this offseason, adding wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round of the NFL draft and signing free-agent wideout Marquise Goodwin. If the Eagles can add another solid running back to contribute, their offense could make even more strides in 2020 and help them win the NFC East for the second straight season and make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.