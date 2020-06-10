Dwayne Haskins: 'I'll Be More of a Dynamic Football Player' After Weight Loss

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins wants to make strides on the football field in his second season, and he's already lost weight during the offseason as he builds toward the upcoming campaign.

"I'll be more of a dynamic football player," Haskins said of the weight loss, noting he's dropped from around 235 pounds when he entered the league to 218.

Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington shared the Ohio State product's comments, explaining Haskins is looking to become more mature on and off the field.

"I won't necessarily say it's about football, it's with everything in life: I just wanted to be a man about my business and that's on and off the field," he said. "Now that I've turned 23, still being young, still growing, I just wanted to—whatever there were, questions about immaturity or lack of whatever it was—I was going to change that."

A new, slimmer Haskins would be yet another change in Washington.

After all, the NFC East team hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera this offseason. The two-time Coach of the Year will be tasked with leading Washington to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 campaign.

It will be a tall task after Washington went just 3-13 in 2019, but more consistency from the quarterback position will go a long way toward achieving that goal. Haskins completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, which was far from what the team was looking for when it selected him in the first round.

However, then-head coach Jay Gruden didn't exactly put him in the best position to succeed when he threw Haskins into the fourth game of the year during the second quarter without even halftime to prepare and then didn't play him in the fifth game.

Washington fired Gruden after an 0-5 start.

Rivera is a more accomplished coach who, along with Cam Newton, led Carolina to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. Haskins seemed confident he will improve under the new coach's guidance.

"I'm going to deliver," Haskins said. "It's never a question of that."