Twins Owners Pledge $25M to Racial Justice in Minnesota After George Floyd Death

The Pohlad family, which owns the Minnesota Twins, announced it is donating $25 million to racial justice through its family foundation, companies and family members.

"Black people have experienced oppression and racism for far too long in this country," Bill Pohlad, president of the Pohlad Family Foundation, said. "We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping to enact meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country's history."

The announcement said the "two-phased, community-based approach" was done "in response to the murder of George Floyd and the deeply ingrained systemic racism in our country."

The first phase of the approach will look to rebuild organizations in impacted communities by working with government and businesses and matching employee donations. The second phase is more of a long-term approach that will strive to "change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color."

In order to further achieve the larger goal, the Pohlads will partner with other organizations looking to do the same.

This announcement from the Pohlad family comes after the Twins issued a statement on May 28 in response to the May 25 killing of Floyd:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd on Monday night in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Twins send our deepest sympathies to the Floyd family, and join with our Twin Cities community in mourning.

"We will continue working with our community partners to move forward with courage, free of hate and thoughtful in our path, to create the change we want to see in the world—one, all-inclusive Twins Territory, where everyone is protected, safe and welcome."

Video revealed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe.

The killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country that aimed to address police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who were also involved in the arrest, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.