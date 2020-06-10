Hawks' Trae Young: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' 'Really Motivated Me'

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is six championships behind Michael Jordan, but he's motivated to close the gap on the Chicago Bulls legend after watching The Last Dance documentary.

During a discussion with Ben Stinar of the Big Lead, Young said he cried watching the documentary and would go out and practice his shooting after the episodes ended.

"It really motivated me to win," Young said. "I definitely want to win a championship. Multiple, multiple championships."

It was no secret that Young was excited for The Last Dance.

After all, he tweeted on April 19 that he thought the documentary was going to convince him to consider Jordan as the GOAT. That stood in stark contrast to his March rankings with His Airness behind LeBron James:

That The Last Dance made such an impact on Young is notable since he was born after Jordan won his sixth and final championship with the Bulls. Jordan's greatness was able to resonate across the generation gap and inspire Young to work on his own game.

On the other hand, if James needs any motivation the next time he plays against the Hawks, he may have it.

Young's Hawks will not have an opportunity to win a championship this season seeing how they were not invited to Orlando, Florida, for the 22-team format. They were just 20-47 and too far outside of the playoff picture to earn an invite.

It's hard to blame Young, though, since he averaged 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range as a first-time All-Star.

He is also just 21 years old and will have the opportunity in the future to build on that output, ideally with better teammates as the Hawks look to improve. It is then that he can begin his pursuit of multiple championships in earnest.