Andy Reid 'Fired Up' About Younger Generation Amid Social Justice Protests

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Andy Reid watches warm ups as Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeats Kansas City 35-32. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is impressed by younger people in the United States who have been protesting police brutality and racial injustice. 

"I'm so fired up by our younger generation," Reid said Wednesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "I just think we have this country and these kids know how great this country is—and they just want to make it better."

Protests started after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Demonstrations began nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality and have continued for about two weeks.

Several NFL players have used their platforms to speak out against racism, including Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu.

Both players took part in a video message to help condemn racism and support Black Lives Matter:

"We love and support our players. We're proud of you Patrick and Tyrann," the Chiefs official Twitter account wrote.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"Black Lives Matter. They absolutely matter," Reid added, per Taylor. "I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up in making a statement."

These two players are also helping create a voter registration program, the coach said Wednesday, per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

The Chiefs are coming off their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, but their players are also making a significant impact off the field.

Related

    Mahomes: Watching George Floyd Video 'Hurts Me Too Much to My Soul'

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes: Watching George Floyd Video 'Hurts Me Too Much to My Soul'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Richard Sherman: Kap Can Play at 'Highest Level', Deserves a Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Richard Sherman: Kap Can Play at 'Highest Level', Deserves a Job

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Vikings Owners Donating $5M

    Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf family announce $5M donation to social justice causes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Owners Donating $5M

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Eric Bieniemy to Participate in Annual QB Coaching Summit

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Eric Bieniemy to Participate in Annual QB Coaching Summit

    Charles Goldman
    via Chiefs Wire