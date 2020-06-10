Andy Reid 'Fired Up' About Younger Generation Amid Social Justice Protests

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is impressed by younger people in the United States who have been protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

"I'm so fired up by our younger generation," Reid said Wednesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "I just think we have this country and these kids know how great this country is—and they just want to make it better."

Protests started after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Demonstrations began nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality and have continued for about two weeks.

Several NFL players have used their platforms to speak out against racism, including Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu.

Both players took part in a video message to help condemn racism and support Black Lives Matter:

"We love and support our players. We're proud of you Patrick and Tyrann," the Chiefs official Twitter account wrote.

"Black Lives Matter. They absolutely matter," Reid added, per Taylor. "I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up in making a statement."

These two players are also helping create a voter registration program, the coach said Wednesday, per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

The Chiefs are coming off their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, but their players are also making a significant impact off the field.