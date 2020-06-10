Vikings Owners Donating $5M to Social Justice Causes After George Floyd Killing

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they and the Wilf family would be making a $5 million donation to social justice causes, with the money going to organizations that "fight hate, racism and inequality."

The team will select those organizations in part after collaborating with Vikings players. 

The team's ownership group includes Zygi Wilf (team owner and chairman), Leonard Wilf (owner and vice chairman), Mark Wilf (owner and team president) and Jonathan Wilf (owner and executive vice president of strategic planning and business initiatives).  

                                    

