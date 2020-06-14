Apollo Crews Beats Andrade, Retains United States Title at WWE Backlash 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Apollo Crews beat Andrade at WWE Backlash on Sunday night to retain the United States Championship.

Crews landed a standing moonsault and shooting star press on Andrade but was unable to get the pinfall after Angel Garza caused a distraction on the apron. Kevin Owens, who served as a guest commentator for the match, neutralized Garza with a Stunner on the outside.

Back in the ring, Crews countered out of Andrade's hammerlock DDT and hit a sitout powerbomb for the victory.

Crews is just three weeks removed from winning the U.S. title from El Idolo on Raw, but that was far from the beginning of their rivalry.

Apollo previously earned a title match against Andrade and seemed to be on the verge of winning, but he suffered a knee injury, which resulted in the match being stopped. The then-champ added insult to injury by attacking Crews afterward.

If that wasn't enough, the injury resulted in Crews getting removed from the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which would have been the biggest bout of his career. He was replaced by AJ Styles, and fans were left to wonder when he would return.

But Crews came back in emphatic fashion by helping Owens fight off Andrade and Garza in a tag team match, which set the stage for him to challenge and beat El Idolo for the United States Championship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That marked Crews' first title win in five years with WWE, and he cut an emotional and heartfelt promo discussing how much it meant to him to finally hold some gold.

Andrade and Garza clearly weren't done with the new champ, though, as they attacked him and KO during a title match on the June 1 edition of Raw. Crews and Owens went on to beat their rivals in another tag team match, which led to a bout for the No. 1 contendership.

Last week on Raw, Andrade won a Triple Threat match against Owens and Garza to earn a match against Crews at Backlash. When KO hit Garza with a Stunner, Andrade dropkicked Owens and then pinned Garza for the win.

That led to an argument backstage between Andrade and Garza, and Zelina Vega was none too pleased that her stable appeared to be falling apart.

While Andrade entered Backlash coming off a big win, he also had to worry about the fact that his group was in shambles, whereas Crews was on a major roll and in the middle of the biggest push of his career.

That push continued at Backlash with Crews retaining, and all signs point to him moving on to a new rivalry in an effort to further his reign as United States champion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).