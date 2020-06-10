Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher to Speak at Clemson on-Campus Demonstration

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Darien Rencher are expected to speak during an on-campus demonstration Saturday at Bowman Field amid worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

Zoe Nicholson of the Greenville News reported Wednesday the peaceful protest is expected to include a march through downtown Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson city administer Andy Blondeau said the event is expected to attract at least 2,000 people.

"[Tigers head coach] Dabo [Swinney] is going to be introducing Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher, who are going to be the primary speakers, from what I understand," Blondeau told the city's economic development advisory committee.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

