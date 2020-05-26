Clemson Announces Voluntary Football Workouts to Begin on June 8

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Clemson University athletic department announced Tuesday student-athletes who play football, men's basketball or women's basketball can return to the area June 1 as long as they partake in seven days of social distancing at home.

Voluntary workouts for those sports may resume June 8 after an additional week of quarantine. The student-athletes must complete a physical, which will include a COVID-19 test, before taking part in team activities. They will also be screened daily.

Athletic director Dan Radakovich released a statement about the decision:

"We are encouraged to begin the first step in the implementation of our Phase I planning, and appreciate the leadership of our University in helping us prepare for our student-athletes and staff to return in early June. We are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment and have put our energy into that goal. We're encouraged by the progress and remain vigilant as we begin to welcome a limited number of student-athletes back to our facilities."

Clemson's three-phase process is aimed at a gradual increase in the number of people allowed at the sports teams' facilities.

Phase I is only expected to include medical staff and other people responsible for the treatment of the student-athletes while they prepare for Phase II. Coaches will continue to work remotely until Phase II, though they will only be allowed back in "limited numbers" at the outset.

Phase II and Phase III will slowly include more players and staff members until cleared for full capacity practices and meetings.

"No details regarding fall competition are available at this time," the announcement read.

The NCAA Division I Council voted last week to allow voluntary workouts beginning June 1, but provided no update on fall sports schedules, including the 2020 college football season.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said May 8 it's unlikely college sports would resume until campuses were reopened for all students.

"All of the commissioners and every president that I've talked to is in clear agreement: If you don't have students on campus, you don't have student-athletes on campus," he said. "... If a school doesn't reopen, then they're not going to be playing sports. It's really that simple."

The college football season is scheduled to start Aug. 29. The college basketball campaign typically kicks off in early November.