USA Captain Steve Stricker to Have 6 at-Large Selections for 2020 Ryder Cup

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will have more control over his squad for the 2020 event in the form of six at-large selections.

According to ESPN's Bob Harig, Stricker has been given the authority to pick six golfers for the team rather than the usual four since the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of so many PGA Tour events.

Stricker said the following with regard to the decision to allow him to have two additional captain's picks:

"With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria. After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events—including just one major championship—would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and [an] increase in the number of captain's selections from four to six.

"These changes were sparked by circumstance, but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September."

The 2020 Ryder Cup between the U.S. and Europe is currently scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Eight players are normally designated as automatic qualifiers for the Ryder Cup, but that number will go down to six for this year's event. The automatic qualifiers will be determined at the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Aug. 30.

Stricker will then select his six at-large picks on either Sept. 2 or 3 to round out the team.

Per the Ryder Cup's official website, the automatic qualifiers for Team USA as of now are Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson. Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are just outside the top six in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay round out the top 12, but Stricker is only obligated to take the top six in the standings once the BMW Championship has concluded.

Several big names including Rickie Fowler (14), Jordan Spieth (17), Bubba Watson (18) and Phil Mickelson (27) have some work to do in order to play their way into contention.

The 2020 PGA Tour season is set to resume Thursday with the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The current selection rules for the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team are based on the idea that all events are played as currently scheduled, which means the rules could change if any events are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.