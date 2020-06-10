UFC's Sean O'Malley: Cody Garbrandt Fight Will '100% Happen' After KO Wins

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Undefeated UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley fully expects to face off with fellow knockout artist Cody Garbrandt in the coming years.

Both fighters scored KO victories at UFC 250 on Saturday night. O'Malley knocked out Eddie Wineland in the first round and Garbrandt did the same to Raphael Assuncao in the second round, creating buzz about a potential head-to-head meeting.

"He's a dangerous fight, for sure," O'Malley told TMZ Sports. "Anyone that throws a right hand like that is dangerous. We'll fight someday. One-hundred percent fight someday. He's still pretty young so I think that's gonna be a potential big, big fight. That's a big pay-per-view fight here in the next years. He keeps winning, I keep winning. That's a big f--king fight."

Garbrandt defeated Dominick Cruz to win the bantamweight title in December 2016, a victory that moved his MMA record to 11-0. He then lost three straight fights—two against TJ Dillashaw and another to Pedro Munhoz—before getting back on a winning track Saturday.

Meanwhile, O'Malley has been swiftly moving into the UFC spotlight with back-to-back impressive first-round knockouts of Wineland and Jose Alberto Quinonez.

The matchup makes sense on paper and would likely be wildly entertaining, even if it only lasts for an action-packed round or two.

O'Malley is out to prove the unbeaten start to his career is legit and that he deserves to quickly move into the title conversation. A victory over the former champ would be a major step in that direction.

Garbrandt's triumph over Assuncao was crucial to stop his slide over the past few years and prove he could still knock out a top-10 fighter in the division.

A clash between the high-profile duo may not happen right away. O'Malley is still earning his stripes and could need another win or two to earn a place in that upper echelon, but he's establishing himself as a must-see fighter, which tends to accelerate the movement up the card.

"Grew his beard out a little bit, try to add maybe a little cushion there and it might have worked—but I'll slice right through that f--king beard," O'Malley told TMZ about Garbrandt.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they square off in the Octagon in the near future.