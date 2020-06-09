Patriots' Devin McCourty Honored for Work with Boston Uncornered Initiative

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty was honored Tuesday night for his work with Boston Uncornered, a foundation focused on "engaging gang-involved youth to become positive leaders in their community" by equipping them with "attitude, skills and experience to graduate from college."

McCourty highlighted Boston Uncornered during last season's "My Cause My Cleats" week:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprised McCourty during the foundation's virtual fundraiser and said he plans on "increasing my role" in raising awareness for social injustice:

The 32-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion has continued to be outspoken as protests against police brutality and systemic racism have spread across the world in the wake of George Floyd's killing:

McCourty, a member of the Players Coalition, and his twin brother, Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty, recently discussed on their Double Coverage podcast that New England as a team has been having "good conversations."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for over eight minutes during the arrest and has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers present, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.