Patriots' Devin McCourty Honored for Work with Boston Uncornered Initiative

Patriots' Devin McCourty Honored for Work with Boston Uncornered InitiativeJune 10, 2020
New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty was honored Tuesday night for his work with Boston Uncornered, a foundation focused on "engaging gang-involved youth to become positive leaders in their community" by equipping them with "attitude, skills and experience to graduate from college."
McCourty highlighted Boston Uncornered during last season's "My Cause My Cleats" week:
Devin&Jason McCourty @McCourtyTwins
I believe in today's youth which is why this year for #MyCauseMyCleats I'm working with @collegebounddot to support neighborhood mentors who help provide the educational resources and advancement opportunities that remove kids from a cycle of violence and helps them to succeed. https://t.co/0IZ8SX01MB
Devin&Jason McCourty @McCourtyTwins
Today my cleats support Boston Uncornered, a group that gets young people off the corner and into college. 80% of the youth involved with @collegebounddot do not recidivate and 67% stay in college. We know that neighborhood-based mentors work, now we need to support them. -Dmac https://t.co/c5SxfrfyIV
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprised McCourty during the foundation's virtual fundraiser and said he plans on "increasing my role" in raising awareness for social injustice:
The 32-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion has continued to be outspoken as protests against police brutality and systemic racism have spread across the world in the wake of George Floyd's killing:
Devin&Jason McCourty @McCourtyTwins
This is a disgrace! To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them.Those men later returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for whats right! https://t.co/qag3Igic3V
McCourty, a member of the Players Coalition, and his twin brother, Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty, recently discussed on their Double Coverage podcast that New England as a team has been having "good conversations."
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for over eight minutes during the arrest and has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers present, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
