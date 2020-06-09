Michael Jordan, Crew Catch 442.3-Pound Marlin in Big Rock Fishing Tournament

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

It appears fishing is yet another sport Michael Jordan can dominate.

The Basketball Hall of Famer entered the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament this week, and his boat "Catch 23" came through by reeling in a 442.3-pound marlin on Tuesday.

Per ESPN, the catch was the fifth-heaviest as of Tuesday afternoon among the 205 boats in the competition.

Jordan has competed in fishing events in the past, although this is the first one in his home state of North Carolina.

"This is a chance for me to come back home," he said. "Every chance I get, I love to come back home."

First prize at this event will take home $1.14 million.

