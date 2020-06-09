Ex-Red Sox Star Kevin Youkilis Discusses Racist Fans: 'Have to Eliminate That'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox hitter Kevin Youkilis wasn't on the receiving end of much hatred at Fenway Park but said he saw racism firsthand from Boston fans.

The three-time All-Star described what he saw Tuesday, via Wil Leitner of Fox Sports Radio:

"There was one incident where a fan came running down and was being extra harsh towards one of our black players, and I just got fed up and I stood up and told him to, 'Shut the 'F' up, and if you don't like it get out of here'. I will never forget that moment because I was boiling. You could see the tension, and it wasn't the same tension that was towards a white player. For the most part, I'd like to say too, though, with Red Sox fans, it's not the majority it's a minority of people that act like that. But, the minority is too big, and you have to eliminate that."

Youkilis spent parts of nine seasons with the Red Sox, helping the team win two World Series titles. Despite his success, that portion of his career left him with regrets.

"I've always felt awful about it and I wish I could have done more to help those guys during that time," the 41-year-old said.

Other players have detailed racist abuse at Fenway Park, including Torii Hunter who recently said he had a no-trade clause for the Red Sox because he had been called the N-word 100 times there. He expanded on his experiences Tuesday on the Greg Hill Show, saying the abuse in Boston was "so consistent."

"It really dawned on me when I saw four or five kids chanting the N-word in the outfield," Hunter said. "This is my story and it's not a lie. When I heard 'N-word, N-word' just chanting my name and I looked at these grown-ups and they are clapping and laughing."

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones also said he has been called the N-word at Fenway Park.