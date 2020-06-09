Sammy Sosa Talks Possible Cubs Reunion, Jersey Retirement, Hall of Fame

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Sammy Sosa remains optimistic about potentially being invited back to Wrigley Field by the Chicago Cubs in the future.

Appearing on ESPN 1000's Kap & Co. (h/t NBC Sports Chicago's Tim Stebbins), Sosa said he isn't bothered by the fact the Cubs haven't asked him to take part in events since being traded by the organization in January 2005:

"I don't control that; I don't want to get into much of that because I don't want to create any inconvenience, or I don't want people to get mad at me for some reason. Hopefully one day it's gonna happen, but it doesn't bother me. I just continue living my life. Whatever we have to do, we'll do it. But I guess we have to wait a little bit longer."

Sosa also explained "time will heal everything" and expects to eventually have his No. 21 jersey retired by the organization: "I'm waiting for that day to happen too."

When asked about his lack of support in Baseball Hall of Fame voting, Sosa didn't have any answer: "That's a question I ask myself."

During a Cubs convention in January 2018, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts told fans during a panel discussion that he wanted Sosa⁠—and other players from MLB's Steroid Era"—to "put everything on the table" before welcoming the seven-time All-Star back into the fold.

Since debuting on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2013, Sosa has never received more than 13.9 percent of support from voters.

Among players who are currently eligible for the Hall of Fame, Sosa's 609 career homers are the second-most of any retired player who has not been inducted (behind Barry Bonds' 762).

In January 2009, Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times reported Sosa was among the 104 players who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2003 before MLB adopted an official policy on performance-enhancing drugs.



Sosa told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap in June 2018 that he "never" used PEDs.

Sosa was one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball during his 13-year tenure with the Cubs from 1992-2004. He was named National League MVP in 1998, is the only player in MLB history to hit at least 60 home runs in three seasons and is the franchise's all-time home run leader (545).