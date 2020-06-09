Daniel Cormier Says He Will Retire After Stipe Miocic Trilogy at UFC 252

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Daniel Cormier punches Stipe Miocic during a heavyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 226, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Daniel Cormier confirmed he will retire after one more fight against Stipe Miocic:

UFC President Dana White announced Tuesday that Cormier and Miocic will battle for a third time Aug. 15, via ESPN

Cormier had won the UFC heavyweight title from Miocic with a knockout win in 2018, but the 2019 rematch was a different story as Miocic won by fourth-round TKO to win back his belt.

Miocic suffered eye damage during the bout, requiring surgery that has kept him out of the Octagon for nearly a year.

Cormier—who has a 22-2 career record with titles at multiple divisions—had been thinking about retirement for several years. The 41-year-old had initially said he wanted to retire in 2019 before turning 40.

He then said in September he wanted to fight one more time, but only against Miocic.

As the heavyweight champion remained on the sidelines, Cormier indicated he would take on Francis Ngannou for an interim title.

The veteran now has a chance at his dream matchup, avenging his only loss that didn't come against Jon Jones. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Win or lose, this appears to be the last time we will see the legend in an MMA fight.

Related

    Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic III Set for August 15

    Who wins the trilogy fight?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic III Set for August 15

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Has Dana White Overplayed His Hand with Fighters' Pay?

    @BR_MMA staff debates whether UFC's problems are self-inflicted

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Has Dana White Overplayed His Hand with Fighters' Pay?

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana: Conor Declined to Be Replacement vs. Ferguson at UFC 249

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana: Conor Declined to Be Replacement vs. Ferguson at UFC 249

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana Announces Fight Island Location, Plus 3 Title Fights

    ▪ Usman vs. Burns ▪ Volkanovski vs. Holloway ▪ Yan vs. Aldo 📍 Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana Announces Fight Island Location, Plus 3 Title Fights

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report