Daniel Cormier Says He Will Retire After Stipe Miocic Trilogy at UFC 252

Daniel Cormier confirmed he will retire after one more fight against Stipe Miocic:

UFC President Dana White announced Tuesday that Cormier and Miocic will battle for a third time Aug. 15, via ESPN.

Cormier had won the UFC heavyweight title from Miocic with a knockout win in 2018, but the 2019 rematch was a different story as Miocic won by fourth-round TKO to win back his belt.

Miocic suffered eye damage during the bout, requiring surgery that has kept him out of the Octagon for nearly a year.

Cormier—who has a 22-2 career record with titles at multiple divisions—had been thinking about retirement for several years. The 41-year-old had initially said he wanted to retire in 2019 before turning 40.

He then said in September he wanted to fight one more time, but only against Miocic.

As the heavyweight champion remained on the sidelines, Cormier indicated he would take on Francis Ngannou for an interim title.

The veteran now has a chance at his dream matchup, avenging his only loss that didn't come against Jon Jones.

Win or lose, this appears to be the last time we will see the legend in an MMA fight.