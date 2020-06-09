Dana White: Conor McGregor Declined to Be Replacement vs. Ferguson at UFC 249

Conor McGregor could have competed for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 but turned down the opportunity, UFC President Dana White said Tuesday on First Take:

The main event was scheduled to be a title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, but the former dropped out because of travel bans stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Gaethje took his spot and earned a fifth-round knockout win over Ferguson in the May pay-per-view.

McGregor announced Sunday he was retiring from fighting.

    

