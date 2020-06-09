Dana White: Conor McGregor Declined to Be Replacement vs. Ferguson at UFC 249

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor could have competed for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 but turned down the opportunity, UFC President Dana White said Tuesday on First Take:

The main event was scheduled to be a title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, but the former dropped out because of travel bans stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Gaethje took his spot and earned a fifth-round knockout win over Ferguson in the May pay-per-view.

McGregor announced Sunday he was retiring from fighting.

