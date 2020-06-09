Dana White Reveals UFC 251, More Cards to Be Held on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 08: UFC president Dana White interacts with media members during the UFC 249 official weigh-in on May 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Mike Roach/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White announced on Tuesday that the promotion's Fight Island is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates.

White also confirmed four fight dates at the new location: July 11, July 15, July 18 and July 25.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

