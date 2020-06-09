Brazil Withdraws 2023 Women's World Cup Hosting Bid amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Brazil withdrew from consideration to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup because of financial uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mauricio Savarese of the Associated Press reported Monday the Brazilian Football Confederation also released a statement in support of fellow South American country Colombia to host the 2023 tournament. Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand are the other finalists.

The confederation said it "understands the position of caution of the Brazilian government, and of other public and private partners, which stopped them from formalizing the commitments within time or in the required form," per Savarese.

Brazil has reported over 691,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 36,000 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to the World Health Organization.

The confederation's statement also referenced the financial commitment to other major sporting events recently held in the country, led by the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, as an issue in trying to fund the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Brazil made the decision ahead of a June 25 vote by the 37-member FIFA Council to choose the tournament's host.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Neither South America nor Oceania has ever hosted the Women's World Cup, which is held every four years. Asia hosted the event twice (China in 1991 and 2007).

France hosted the 2019 competition, which saw the United States defeat the Netherlands in the final to capture its second consecutive championship.

The 2023 tournament will see the number of teams increase from 24 to 32.